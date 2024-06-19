Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$424.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.78.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.