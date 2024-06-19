Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

ADSK traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,553. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

