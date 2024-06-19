Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Trimmed by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,459. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.