Avondale Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.70. 5,220,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The company has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

