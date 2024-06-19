Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,906,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.99. 54,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.