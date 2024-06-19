Avondale Wealth Management Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,016,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 883,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,804. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

