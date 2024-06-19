Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,193 in the last 90 days. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,173. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

