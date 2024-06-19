Avondale Wealth Management Sells 970 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.63. 51,746,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,897,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.