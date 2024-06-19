Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

