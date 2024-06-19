Bank of America Raises ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $26.90

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $25.20 to $26.90 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,445,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

