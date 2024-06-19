Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares Up 1%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.96 and last traded at C$41.96. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.55.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.60.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.4602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.