Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.31. 701,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,348. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.