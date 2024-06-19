Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

