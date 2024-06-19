Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,339.48. The company had a trading volume of 159,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

