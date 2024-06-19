Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $33,840,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.50.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of Corpay stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

