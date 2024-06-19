Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,222 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,255,000 after purchasing an additional 243,593 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. 2,078,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.