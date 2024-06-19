Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,034. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.