Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Trading Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BXE)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 81,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Bellatrix Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

