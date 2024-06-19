Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,790 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BWY
Bellway Trading Down 0.6 %
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.