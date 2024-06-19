Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,790 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWY

Bellway Trading Down 0.6 %

About Bellway

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,588 ($32.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,641.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,651.41. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.82).

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.