Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.