BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BEST as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

BEST Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 953.33%. The firm had revenue of $314.97 million for the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

