Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 9716615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
