B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 886,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

