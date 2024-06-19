BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 16,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 2,616,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

