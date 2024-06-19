Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $11.24 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $33,542.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010474 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

