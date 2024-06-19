Bitcoin SV Market Cap Hits $868.56 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $44.05 or 0.00067670 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $868.56 million and $36.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,095.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00602556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00043100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,717,428 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.