BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.72

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.72 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 571311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

