Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $79,025.24 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT remained flat at $17.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 599.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

