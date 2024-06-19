BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

IRON stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

