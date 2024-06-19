BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.85 and last traded at C$34.70. 2,090,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,674,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.53.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.37.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.
