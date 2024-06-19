BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 4.2% Higher

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $454.13 and last traded at $452.70. Approximately 522,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,105,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.27.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.
Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
