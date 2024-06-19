Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 45,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

