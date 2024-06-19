Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264,159.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,321,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

