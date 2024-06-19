Boltwood Capital Management Has $889,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. 2,024,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $269.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.