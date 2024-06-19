Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 171 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 204,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $138,800,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.38. 2,457,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,240. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

