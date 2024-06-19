Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 210 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 924,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,182. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

