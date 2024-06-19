Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,830 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

