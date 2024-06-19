Boltwood Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,898. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.35 and a 52 week high of $213.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

