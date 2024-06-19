Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361 in the last 90 days.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.