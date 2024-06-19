Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 396,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 182,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,652. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,665 shares of company stock valued at $695,024 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 856,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after buying an additional 792,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

