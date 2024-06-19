Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and $228,890.45 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

