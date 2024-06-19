Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Braze stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock worth $3,268,017 over the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

