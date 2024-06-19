Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$12.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.42. The stock has a market cap of C$123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

