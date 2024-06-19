Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BKD remained flat at $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

