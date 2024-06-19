BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 3,471 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,262,670.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 104,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,295 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

