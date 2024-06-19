Burlington Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $233.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

