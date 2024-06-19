Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 1,323,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

