Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 3,597,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

