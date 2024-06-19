Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 297,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

