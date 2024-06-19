Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 106,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 136,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.64. 11,629,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,644. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.